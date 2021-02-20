Krios (GIG) Price Tops $0.0036 on Exchanges

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. One Krios coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Krios has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and $9.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Krios has traded down 28.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000535 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00024926 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00008696 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Krios Coin Profile

Krios (CRYPTO:GIG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. Krios’ official website is www.krios.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GigCoin was created by Julie Diaz-Asper and Ana Roca Castro – two mom entrepreneurs with a lot of experience hiring folks for gigs with big brands: community managers, survey participants, blog post contributors, designers, and SEO experts. “

Buying and Selling Krios

Krios can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using US dollars.

