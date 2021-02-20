Krones (OTCMKTS:KRNTY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Krones (OTCMKTS:KRNTY) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Krones in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS KRNTY opened at $46.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.92. Krones has a 1 year low of $24.15 and a 1 year high of $46.15.

Krones Company Profile

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

