Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) Shares Down 10.7%

Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) shares dropped 10.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.56. Approximately 38,433 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,086,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.83.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Kubient in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kubient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kubient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kubient in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kubient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. The company develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. Its platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction.

