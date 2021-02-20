Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Insider Jared Gollob Sells 8,887 Shares

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) insider Jared Gollob sold 8,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $489,584.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,834.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jared Gollob also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 17th, Jared Gollob sold 7,550 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $440,844.50.

Shares of KYMR stock opened at $54.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.01. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $91.92.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KYMR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $45.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kymera Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. 37.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

