La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of La-Z-Boy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of La-Z-Boy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. La-Z-Boy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

LZB stock opened at $38.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.42 and its 200 day moving average is $36.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.15. La-Z-Boy has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $46.34.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 14.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.93%.

In other La-Z-Boy news, COO Darrell Dewain Edwards sold 3,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $174,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,466,810. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 91.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.