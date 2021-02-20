Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Director Sells $913,500.00 in Stock

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Director M Scott Welch sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $913,500.00.

LKFN opened at $65.80 on Friday. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $30.49 and a 52-week high of $65.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.66.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 33.90%. On average, research analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This is a positive change from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,838,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,525,000 after acquiring an additional 76,329 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,323,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,916,000 after acquiring an additional 70,475 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 39.1% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 632,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,042,000 after acquiring an additional 177,647 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lakeland Financial by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 459,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,601,000 after buying an additional 61,208 shares during the period. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Lakeland Financial by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 438,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,489,000 after buying an additional 90,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

