Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Invests $234,000 in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of C. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 20,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on C. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $2.30 on Friday, hitting $65.78. The company had a trading volume of 20,456,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,560,211. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $78.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.88 and a 200-day moving average of $53.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

