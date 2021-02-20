Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,451 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 6.0% of Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Motco acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Garland Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $358.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,487,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,219,270. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $362.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $350.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.67.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

