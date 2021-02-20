Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,186 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 99,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after acquiring an additional 15,888 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,316,000 after buying an additional 8,622 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.90. The company had a trading volume of 598,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,308. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $56.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.95.

