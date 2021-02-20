Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) Major Shareholder Sells $567,304.78 in Stock

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 17,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $567,304.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of LE traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.88. 116,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.89. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $33.40. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.06 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.13.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.18. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $359.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lands’ End during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,700,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lands’ End by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,073,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after buying an additional 45,390 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Lands’ End by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 965,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,832,000 after buying an additional 30,069 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Lands’ End by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 178,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 5,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lands’ End by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Retail, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, and Japan eCommerce segments. The company sells its products online through its landsend.com Website, as well as through third party online marketplaces, direct mail catalogs, and retail locations.

