Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LSCC. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.22.

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $48.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 146.21, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $50.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.16.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.60%.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 35,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total transaction of $1,653,145.83. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,865.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Bourgoin sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $31,147.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 160,786 shares in the company, valued at $6,936,308.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,467 shares of company stock worth $1,787,404 in the last ninety days. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 471.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 133.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $189,000.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

