LBRY Credits (LBC) Price Hits $0.20

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. During the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded 31.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000355 BTC on popular exchanges. LBRY Credits has a market capitalization of $104.86 million and approximately $12.36 million worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LBRY Credits Coin Profile

LBRY Credits launched on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

LBRY Credits Coin Trading

