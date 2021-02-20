Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.10

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.10 and traded as high as $2.23. Lee Enterprises shares last traded at $2.22, with a volume of 760,864 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.60 and a beta of 1.53.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $191.77 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Lee Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lee Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Lee Enterprises by 151.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 209,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 126,563 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $983,000. 40.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lee Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:LEE)

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and digital services, including Web hosting and content management for other content producers.

