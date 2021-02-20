Lethean (LTHN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $140.00

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. In the last seven days, Lethean has traded up 18.2% against the dollar. One Lethean coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Lethean has a market cap of $446,730.46 and approximately $140.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,082.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,932.10 or 0.03445131 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $228.93 or 0.00408208 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $681.35 or 0.01214914 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $257.25 or 0.00458700 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $230.33 or 0.00410695 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $164.67 or 0.00293615 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00027012 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

LTHN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

Lethean can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

