Lido Advisors LLC Buys 18,235 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,235 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $7,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 70,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 65,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth $13,099,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.79.

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.97. 1,856,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,801,938. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $72.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.69. The firm has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.39 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.7175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 166.23%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 42,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc acquired 997,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

