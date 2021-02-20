Lido Advisors LLC Has $10.42 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,836 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $10,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 1,957 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $284,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Adobe by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 2,392 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $9.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $479.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,720,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,195. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The stock has a market cap of $229.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $479.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $480.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADBE. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.42.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total value of $293,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,862,868.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total transaction of $450,878.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,658.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,063 shares of company stock valued at $53,715,598 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

