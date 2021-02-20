Lido Advisors LLC Has $6.59 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Lido Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,020 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after buying an additional 9,982 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 288.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 957,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,879,000 after buying an additional 711,282 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after buying an additional 10,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,962,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,935,883. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $45.72 and a 1-year high of $77.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.76.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.