Lido Advisors LLC Has $9.53 Million Stock Position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 223,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,883 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF were worth $9,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of FDLO traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.01. The stock had a trading volume of 45,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,564. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $26.22 and a 52 week high of $43.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.78 and a 200 day moving average of $41.05.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.