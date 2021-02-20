Lido Advisors LLC Increases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,280 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,077 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $16,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wedbush lowered shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.25.

NYSE HD traded down $3.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $279.64. 4,079,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,625,378. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

