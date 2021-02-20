Lincoln National Corp Acquires Shares of 10,896 FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR)

Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,068,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,434,000 after buying an additional 77,504 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,800,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,481,000 after buying an additional 199,951 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,351,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,631,000 after buying an additional 156,812 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 331.9% during the 4th quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 1,014,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,632,000 after purchasing an additional 779,373 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth $11,768,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital Corp. II alerts:

In other news, Director Brian R. Ford bought 1,600 shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.59 per share, for a total transaction of $28,144.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,628.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.58.

FSKR stock opened at $18.02 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a one year low of $11.64 and a one year high of $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day moving average of $16.43.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

Featured Article: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.