Lincoln National Corp Has $68,000 Position in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 41,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 187,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 5,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 93,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 6,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GAB opened at $6.47 on Friday. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $6.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average of $5.84.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

