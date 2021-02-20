Lincoln National Corp Increases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Natixis boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 298.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,761,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,326,000 after buying an additional 1,320,224 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,854,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,091,000 after buying an additional 1,160,773 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 657.6% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,207,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,725,000 after buying an additional 1,047,825 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,649,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,375,000 after buying an additional 1,032,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,862,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,620,000 after buying an additional 949,327 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $162.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.78. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

