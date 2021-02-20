Linde’s (LIN) Buy Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Linde (NYSE:LIN) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, December 7th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $260.24.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $250.88 on Friday. Linde has a one year low of $146.71 and a one year high of $274.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $256.91 and a 200-day moving average of $248.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $131.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 52.45%.

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,465,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,291,395,000 after purchasing an additional 973,130 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Linde by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,126,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,668,460,000 after purchasing an additional 866,271 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,996,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,635,060,000 after buying an additional 295,298 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Linde by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,916,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,295,632,000 after buying an additional 255,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Linde by 9.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,558,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,070,627,000 after buying an additional 403,726 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

