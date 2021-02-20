Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) were down 8.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.82 and last traded at $2.85. Approximately 57,325 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,266,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.63.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.47 million, a P/E ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 2.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LCTX. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 5,104.7% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 807,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 792,095 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 5,048,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after buying an additional 402,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 938.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 166,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 150,568 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 170,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 37,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

