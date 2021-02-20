Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.78. 80,783 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,317,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

LPCN has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Lipocine in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Lipocine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In related news, CEO Mahesh V. Patel sold 43,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $68,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,220.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Morgan R. Brown sold 17,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $27,082.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,459.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,887 shares of company stock valued at $136,062 over the last ninety days. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPCN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lipocine by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,618,913 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 8,212 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lipocine in the fourth quarter worth $453,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 291,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Lipocine by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 185,992 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 106,175 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Lipocine by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 124,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 35,730 shares during the last quarter. 10.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lipocine Company Profile

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

