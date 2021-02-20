Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 4.96%.

NYSE LTHM opened at $20.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -222.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.97. Livent has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $23.99.

In other Livent news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 4,991 shares of Livent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $110,251.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,957 shares in the company, valued at $5,344,830.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LTHM shares. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Livent from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.44.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

