LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,081 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in LKQ by 147.0% in the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 339,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,950,000 after acquiring an additional 201,800 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in LKQ by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,756,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,908,000 after buying an additional 344,505 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in LKQ by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 489,848 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,268,000 after buying an additional 235,876 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in LKQ by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 133,066 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,689,000 after buying an additional 18,546 shares during the period. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on LKQ. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on LKQ from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. LKQ has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.71.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $2,606,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 201,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,495,776.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ opened at $38.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.67. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $40.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.17 and its 200-day moving average is $33.96.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. Equities research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.