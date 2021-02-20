Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stake Lessened by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.5% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 216,499 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,980,000 after acquiring an additional 23,984 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 38.9% during the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 2,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 180.7% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 47,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT stock opened at $335.42 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $434.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $93.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $339.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $366.81.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

Several analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.15.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.