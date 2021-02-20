Lokken Investment Group LLC Invests $239,000 in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,799 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VFC. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VFC shares. OTR Global upgraded shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of V.F. from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.18.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $80.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -618.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.07 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.13%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.