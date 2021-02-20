Lokken Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Polaris by 3.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 795,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,067,000 after buying an additional 28,529 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Polaris by 48.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 606,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,247,000 after purchasing an additional 196,956 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Polaris by 145.5% during the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 584,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,142,000 after purchasing an additional 346,393 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Polaris during the third quarter worth about $39,909,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 42.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 361,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,149,000 after buying an additional 107,739 shares during the period. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Polaris news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 3,000 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,639,561. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $2,737,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,920,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,798 shares of company stock worth $5,615,578 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PII opened at $121.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 369.27 and a beta of 2.05. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $129.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.00.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 39.24%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Polaris from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Polaris from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist increased their price target on Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Polaris from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.47.

Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

