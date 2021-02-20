Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 36,265 Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 68.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 89,567 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,265 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HSTM. Trigran Investments Inc. bought a new stake in HealthStream in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,412,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in HealthStream by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 428,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,604,000 after acquiring an additional 204,539 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in HealthStream by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 349,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after acquiring an additional 92,647 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HealthStream in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,283,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in HealthStream in the 3rd quarter valued at $799,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthStream alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HSTM opened at $23.19 on Friday. HealthStream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $26.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.61 million, a P/E ratio of 44.60, a PEG ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.32 and its 200 day moving average is $21.38.

Several research firms have weighed in on HSTM. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, competency assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.