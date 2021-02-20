Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 41.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 16,273 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Arconic worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARNC. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic in the third quarter worth about $14,319,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arconic by 2,656.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 447,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,524,000 after purchasing an additional 431,208 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Arconic by 23.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 928,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,688,000 after purchasing an additional 175,821 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Arconic by 168.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 277,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,258,000 after purchasing an additional 173,739 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Arconic by 1,108.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 147,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 135,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

ARNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Arconic from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arconic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

ARNC opened at $25.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.15. Arconic Co. has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $31.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Arconic Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Hungary, Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

