Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,919 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,855 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cutera were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Cutera by 24.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,852 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cutera by 3.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,165 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cutera by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,589,817 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,130,000 after purchasing an additional 104,938 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cutera by 2.9% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 633,404 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,016,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Cutera by 28.6% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,185 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CUTR opened at $37.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.50. Cutera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.24 million, a PE ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 1.60.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.42. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 61.21% and a negative net margin of 18.83%. Equities analysts forecast that Cutera, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on CUTR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cutera from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

