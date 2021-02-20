Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 64.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Roku by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,266,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,144,000 after buying an additional 538,126 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,954,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,631,000 after buying an additional 631,631 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Roku by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,275,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,545,000 after buying an additional 10,670 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Roku by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,239,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,837,000 after buying an additional 333,487 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Roku by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,027,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,736,000 after buying an additional 117,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROKU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Roku from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Roku from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Roku from $275.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Roku from $180.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roku presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $371.74.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total transaction of $131,454,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,454,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 345,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.63, for a total value of $110,962,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,962,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 838,954 shares of company stock valued at $299,644,280 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

ROKU stock opened at $467.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $414.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.13. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $58.22 and a one year high of $486.72. The stock has a market cap of $59.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -556.32 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. Research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

