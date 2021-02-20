Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,110 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 161.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,995,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $961,997,000 after purchasing an additional 575,561 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.5% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,615,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $622,736,000 after acquiring an additional 270,353 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 490,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,841,000 after acquiring an additional 22,945 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 477,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 437,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,303,000 after acquiring an additional 10,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $273.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $264.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.15. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.51 and a 12-month high of $322.26. The firm has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.89.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

