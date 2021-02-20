Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 470 Shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Argo Group International were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Argo Group International by 136.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Argo Group International in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Argo Group International in the third quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Argo Group International by 276.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on ARGO shares. Compass Point lifted their price target on Argo Group International from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Argo Group International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Argo Group International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

Shares of NYSE ARGO opened at $44.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.68. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $63.29.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. Analysts forecast that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is -137.78%.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and general, auto, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability, as well as workers compensation, and surety and inland marine risks.

