Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 45,358 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 66.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45,358 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Exponent by 818.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exponent during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Exponent during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Exponent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPO opened at $95.61 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.03 and a 1-year high of $97.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.74 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.48 and a 200-day moving average of $82.38.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.67%.

In related news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total value of $94,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,453 shares in the company, valued at $420,585.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.23, for a total value of $657,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,748.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,650 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EXPO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

