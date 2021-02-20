Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the building manufacturing company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LPX. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stephens upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $47.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 1.82. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12-month low of $12.97 and a 12-month high of $48.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 26.04%. Equities research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 156.76%.

In related news, EVP Neil Sherman sold 5,026 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $195,360.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,491,847.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason Paul Ringbloom sold 10,004 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $367,747.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 222.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,106,269 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $41,121,000 after acquiring an additional 763,209 shares during the period. Sandbar Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $16,075,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,628,737 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $48,064,000 after purchasing an additional 358,508 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 330,547 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $10,848,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

