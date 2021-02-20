LTO Network Hits Market Capitalization of $111.87 Million (LTO)

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 20th. One LTO Network coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000712 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, LTO Network has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. LTO Network has a total market capitalization of $111.87 million and $18.90 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00063933 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $476.20 or 0.00831591 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00040244 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006537 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000262 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00058808 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004223 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00044282 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,899.83 or 0.05063947 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00018725 BTC.

About LTO Network

LTO Network is a coin. It was first traded on January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 403,315,473 coins and its circulating supply is 274,208,449 coins. LTO Network’s official website is lto.network. The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for LTO Network is medium.com/ltonetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node. Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other's actions and secure data submissions. “

LTO Network Coin Trading

LTO Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LTO Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LTO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

