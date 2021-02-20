Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $120.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

LITE has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna restated a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Lumentum from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $101.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.50.

NASDAQ LITE opened at $91.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.57. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $59.06 and a 12-month high of $112.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $478.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lumentum will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $921,012.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total transaction of $604,908.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,036,594.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,684 shares of company stock worth $4,406,472. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 4,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

