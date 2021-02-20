Lunyr (LUN) Hits One Day Volume of $261,990.00

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. During the last seven days, Lunyr has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lunyr has a market capitalization of $546,025.33 and $261,990.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lunyr token can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000414 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00063612 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $473.09 or 0.00824684 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00040361 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006530 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000262 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00058844 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,928.34 or 0.05104684 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00043788 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00018739 BTC.

Lunyr Profile

Lunyr (CRYPTO:LUN) is a token. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lunyr is lunyr.com.

Buying and Selling Lunyr

Lunyr can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunyr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

