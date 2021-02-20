Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) Shares Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mack-Cali Realty were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,654,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,050,000 after buying an additional 858,129 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 74.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,911,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,397 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 119.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 616,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 335,356 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 7.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 375,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after buying an additional 27,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forward Management LLC grew its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 10.0% during the third quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 247,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 22,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mack-Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

CLI opened at $13.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $22.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.92.

Mack-Cali Realty Company Profile

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

