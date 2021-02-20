MacroGenics (MGNX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter.

Shares of MacroGenics stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. MacroGenics has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $32.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.39 and a 200-day moving average of $23.76.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.36.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

