Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $105.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $100.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Madison Square Garden Entertainment presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.44.

Shares of NYSE MSGE opened at $95.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $58.67 and a 52 week high of $172.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.70.

In other news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 900 shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total transaction of $77,607.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSGE. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 55.7% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 48.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 31.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

