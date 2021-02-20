Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.77

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.77 and traded as high as $17.90. Magic Software Enterprises shares last traded at $17.66, with a volume of 41,900 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $860.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.23 and a beta of 1.29.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 265.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 169,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares during the period. 17.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

