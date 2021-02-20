Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Shares Up 10.4% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG)’s share price shot up 10.4% on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $84.38 and last traded at $83.27. 4,385,622 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 187% from the average session volume of 1,528,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.45.

The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MGA. CIBC upped their price objective on Magna International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Magna International from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded Magna International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Magna International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Magna International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in Magna International by 134.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 8,475,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867,003 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Magna International by 440.6% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,460,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Magna International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,832,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,384,000 after purchasing an additional 14,755 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT lifted its holdings in Magna International by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,600,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,212,000 after purchasing an additional 84,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Magna International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 983,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,991,000 after purchasing an additional 24,807 shares in the last quarter. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.66 and a 200-day moving average of $59.92. The firm has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of 56.65, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Magna International Company Profile (NYSE:MGA)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

