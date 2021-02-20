Marathon Capital Management Increases Holdings in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Marathon Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 83.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Accuray were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARAY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Accuray by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,647,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,890,000 after buying an additional 814,053 shares during the period. HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new position in shares of Accuray during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,881,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accuray by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,083,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 268,694 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accuray by 2,065.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 604,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 576,250 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Accuray by 217.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 257,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 176,353 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities began coverage on Accuray in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accuray currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

In related news, CEO Joshua Levine sold 15,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $63,793.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,045,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,012.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph E. Whitters bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 296,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,484.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Accuray stock opened at $5.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Accuray Incorporated has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 2.06.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Accuray had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 3.41%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

