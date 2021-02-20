Marathon Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Marathon Capital Management cut its holdings in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,700 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 7,150 shares during the quarter. Marathon Capital Management owned 0.10% of Cryoport worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CYRX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cryoport by 435.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cryoport in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Cryoport in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cryoport during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CYRX opened at $64.92 on Friday. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $84.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.93 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.14. The company has a current ratio of 16.13, a quick ratio of 16.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Several analysts recently commented on CYRX shares. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Cryoport from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cryoport from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cryoport from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.43.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

