Marathon Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Marathon Capital Management cut its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 104,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,342 shares during the period. MetLife comprises about 1.4% of Marathon Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MET. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MET opened at $56.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $56.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.11%.

In other news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.42.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

