Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Bought by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 36,552.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,642 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,341,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,151,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442,034 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,122,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,810,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,884 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 47.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,244,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,563,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,102,108,000 after purchasing an additional 790,696 shares during the period. 73.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.27.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $53.00 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $60.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.74 and its 200-day moving average is $37.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

